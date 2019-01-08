HOLDERNESS — Bring snowshoes or micro-spikes on Wednesday, Jan. 16, for an easy, 2.7-mile hike around the scenic Five Finger Point trail. Following the shoreline, the trail offers vistas of the lake and local mountains. Hikers should plan to meet at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters, at 534 U.S. Route 3. From there, a carpool will be taken to the trailhead.
All ages are welcome who are capable of a 2.7-mile hike with minimal elevation change. Participants should bring appropriate clothing, water, food, and snowshoes or micro-spikes depending on conditions. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
