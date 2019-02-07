HOLDERNESS — On Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Squam Lakes Association will offer a cross country ski on Squam Lake. Skiers should bring skis, boots, poles, warm layers, and snacks for the trek to Moon and Bowman islands. All levels and types of cross country skiers are welcome.
The group will ski leisurely to the islands. If the day is clear, surrounding mountain peaks in the Squam Range and distant White Mountains will be visible. Skiers should meet at the SLA waterfront at 9 a.m.
Registration is required by visiting squamlakes.org/events. The SLA is located at 534 U.S. Route 3. For more information, call 603-968-7336.
