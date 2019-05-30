MEREDITH — The Meredith Conservation Commission is sponsoring a guided bird walk led by Matthew Tarr, wildlife specialist for University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, on Saturday, June 1, at 7 a.m. The diverse environment of wetlands, fields, and forest at Page Pond provides habitat for a wide variety of birds. Tarr will lead the group to find and identify birds by sight and sound on different portions of the Page Pond Town Forest.
Plan to arrive at the Barnard Ridge Road entrance in time to start the walk at 7 a.m. Walkers should bring binoculars, a field guide, insect repellent, water, and a snack. Wear sturdy shoes for hiking and clothing appropriate for the day. The group will return to the parking area by 9:30 a.m.
Parking is on the east side of Barnard Ridge Road. Weather cancellation will be posted on the town of Meredith website and Conservation Commission Facebook page. For questions or more information, contact Scott Powell at 603-279-7449.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.