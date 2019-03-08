COLEBROOK — The North Country Mushers are sponsoring the fourth annual Great North Woods Sled Dog Challenge, a stage race, on March 8-10 in Pittsburg and Colebrook.
A stage race is a unique race format involving a series of shorter races in a different community each day. Teams and mushers rest overnight between stages in the host towns — a feature that brings lucrative business to local eateries, pubs, shops, and lodging establishments. The cumulative times of each stage of the race are added together to determine the final winner of the entire competition.
This year, the first and second stages will take place on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, when teams will depart from Ramblewood Campground & Cabins in Pittsburg. After completing the courses, teams will finish both stages at Ramblewood Cabins, so there will be multiple opportunities for spectators to view the race teams.
The third and final stage will be at Coleman Estates in Coleman State Park in Colebrook, on Sunday, March 10.
Venues are open to spectators at 8 a.m., with the first racers leaving the starting line at 9 o'clock each morning.
Competitors will compete for a purse of at least $5,000, in three classes: 10-dog team, six-dog team, and skijor. Mushers will have a specified pool of dogs to draw upon to form their team each day, which incorporates an added layer of race strategy for mushers, as they need to consider which dogs to rest, how many dogs to run each day, and which dogs to include, based on terrain and distance.
“Meet the Mushers Banquets” are open to the public, with meals available on both Friday and Saturday evenings. The Pittsburg Ridge Runners will be the hosts of the banquet on Friday, March 8, at 6 p.m., at the Pittsburg Ridge Runner Clubhouse, 17 Dickson Lane, Pittsburg. The Colebrook Country Club & Hotel, 15 Abenaki Lane, Colebrook, will be the host of the banquet on Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m., and the final awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10, at approximately 3 p.m.
The banquets are a great way for members of the community to learn more about the sport and to talk with mushers about their dogs and experiences.
For more information and the schedule of events, see www.nhstagerace.com.
Sponsors include: Lead Dog Sponsors, Diamond Pet Foods, Northern Extreme Outfitters, The Sled Dogger, and Outlaw Racing Dogsleds & Rigs; host sponsors are Ramblewood Cabins & Campground and Colebrook Country Club and Hotel. Addition sponsors are Beacon Sales, the Team Dog sponsor; with support and contributions by the Colebrook Ski-Bees and the Pittsburg Ridge Runners.
