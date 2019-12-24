MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club has announced that its 41st annual ice fishing derby will take place on Feb. 8-9, 2020.
The Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby brings anglers and families from all over New England to enjoy the beauty of New Hampshire and be in the running for more than $50,000 in prize awards.
The derby draws participation from all over the country to the scenic Lakes Region of New Hampshire, which provides a great variety of lakes teaming with fish.
The Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby headquarters is located in Meredith, and there are plenty of lodging options, from rustic to fancy, all near the lakeside action. There are also plenty of dining options and attractions in the region.
Event producers encourage everyone to register, since one does not need to fish to win one of the many cash prizes that are drawn throughout the weekend. Registration for the event is $40 per person.
Prizes for the top winning fish are $15,000, $5,000 and $3,000.
For more information, visit meredithrotary.org. Information also is posted at https://www.facebook.com/Meredith.Rotary.Club. Additional information is available from the Meredith Chamber of Commerce at 603-279-7600 or meredithareachamber.org.
