GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is offering area youth the opportunity to participate in the Granite State Track & Field program this May and June. The program is open to youth ages nine to 14 as of Dec. 31, 2019, and will include several practices along with at least two track meets.
The cost for the program is $5, and registration information is available at the parks and recreation office, or by visiting www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
