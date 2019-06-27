LACONIA — Graham and Graham, PC is the lead sponsor for the 2019 Lakes Region Rotary Car Show to held Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Faro Italian Grille in Weirs Beach.
Each year the event welcomes more than 150 vehicles and nearly 1,000 spectators, and has raised more than $60,000 total for local charities and Rotary scholarship programs.
During the event, cars from decades ranging from the early 1900s to today will be represented and judged. Car enthusiasts, family and friends are encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to view classic and modern cars, rating their favorite in the People’s Choice competition.
Ben Wilson, president of Lakes Region Rotary, said, “We are so happy to have Graham & Graham, PC once again as our lead sponsor. Their generous support of Rotary helps ensure the success of this event, which is our main fundraiser for the year.”
Last year’s event raised over $10,000, which benefited the Greater Lakes Region Child Advocacy Center, Laconia Educational Endowment Fund, Lakes Region Scholarship Fund, the New Hampshire Chapter of the Cure Starts Now, and LRGHealthcare Recovery Clinic.
For more information about the club, sponsorship opportunities, event information, and how to register a car for the show, visit LakesRegionRotary.org.
