GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will offer a variety of golf programs at Bolduc Park through the spring for children and adults. Youth and adult lessons are available in two, three-class sessions evenings in May and June.
Youth lessons for ages six and up are May 7, May 14, May 22, June 4, June 11, and June 18.
Adult sessions will be held May 9, May 16, May 23, June 6, June 13, and June 20.
Both sessions for classes run from 5:30-7 p.m. each evening. Lessons for youth and adults are $70 per session
Registration will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
