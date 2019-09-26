LACONIA — Come ready to walk or run with spandex, leg warmers, and big hair as friends and supporters of the New Hampshire Humane Society go back in time for the “Ruff” and Radical 5K and Trail Race, an 80s-themed run and walk on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to bring their dogs, and to dress in their 80s best. All participants will receive a race tee-shirt, and the first 120 registrants will also receive tube socks and a headband. Participants will get a chairlift ride to the top of the mountain.
Registration for the race is now open. The “Ruff” and Radical 5k begins at 9:30 a.m. and the trail race begins at 10 a.m. Participants can walk or run in both races. The cost is $30 for one race, or $35 for both races. Sign-in will begin at 8 a.m. on race day. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 27.
Twin Barns Brewing Company in Meredith is hosting packet pick-up on Friday, Sept. 27, 5-8 p.m. Twin Barns will donate $1 from every beer sold during the event to the humane society, so the community is invited to stop in.
In addition to Gunstock Mountain Resort, Tito’s Vodka is also a sponsor, and will be on site after the race with signature cocktails for runners 21 and older. Local band Axis will perform. DJs from race sponsors 104.9 the Hawk and 101.5 WEEI Sports Radio will be broadcasting live.
For more information, contact Brooke Pearsall at 603-524-3252 or brooke@nhhumane.org. To register for the race, visit raceroster.com/25355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.