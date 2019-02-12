EXETER — Girls on the Run New Hampshire program registration is now open for the spring 2019 season. There are over 110 sites this spring, serving girls across the state. Eleven schools in Belknap County will be hosting a team this spring, including Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia, Meredith, Sanbornton and Tilton.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that teaches key life skills to girls in third through eighth grade through dynamic discussions and games that creatively integrate running.
At each site, volunteer coaches lead teams of eight to 15 girls through research-based curricula that include lessons on confidence, treating others with care, and contributing to the community. During the ten-week program, girls complete a community service project and become physically and emotionally prepared to participate in a celebratory 5k event.
The true success of the program is told in the words of the girls who participate. "Girls on the Run made me realize that I am the boss of my brain." "I know that whatever I set my mind to do, I can do." "At Girls on the Run I learned how to be comfortable in my own skin."
To learn more and to register, visit www.girlsontherunnh.org/Register-Now, or contact Betsy Cissel at betsy.cissel@girlsontherun.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.