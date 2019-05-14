BEDFORD — Girl Scouts who participate in Swift Water Paddlers have been preparing since April at Sebbins Pond.
The 14 girls on the team are mostly high schoolers, dedicated to perfecting their canoe-paddling skills so they can take part in two competitive races in the short two-month season. They start out with stretches and snack, and it’s not long before they unload metal canoes from storage at Camp Kettleford, the Girl Scout day camp on the pond.
Two to a boat, the girls do warm-up laps around the pond, take a break, then do a five-lap workout to prepare for racing.
Swift Water Paddlers race each May in New Hampshire and New York. The first race is the 45th Annual Great Smith River Canoe and Kayak Race on May 18, which takes place in Wolfeboro on a four-mile course that includes a stretch of white water. It begins at Lake Wentworth and passes through Smith River to Crescent Lake, then to Back Bay. On Memorial Day weekend, the team faces a bigger field of competition at the General Clinton Canoe Regatta on the Susquehanna River. They compete against other Girl Scout teams in a 15-mile course, five-mile sprints, or relay teams of four or six girls, breaking up the 15-mile course into five-mile stretches with in-water canoe switches.
Coach Megan Cook has been mentoring the team for 11 years. She has a strong coaching team with Kate Shaffer, Erin Balcom, Alandra Horton and Vanessa Horton. Most paddled as girl members. “They come in knowing maybe one other person,” she said, “but they make friends fast. It’s a unique thing to do.”
“It’s another way to be involved in Girl Scouts but not in a troop,” added assistant coach Kate Shaffer. “We’re Girl Scouts first and foremost. They keep that in mind and support each other.” She noted that while the girls are competitive, if someone is in trouble, they’ll put that need over the desire to win.
For more on joining Girl Scouts, visit ww.girlscoutsgwm.org.
