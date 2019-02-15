GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and Gilford Library are co-sponsoring a full moon snowshoe hike on Tuesday, Feb. 19 for all ages. Participants will check in at the Gilford Elementary School Cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Following the hike, return to the cafeteria for hot cocoa. Hikers should bring a flashlight or head lamp. Reserve snowshoes if needed in advance with the parks and recreation office. RSVP ahead of time. For more information, to RSVP, or to reserve snowshoes, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
