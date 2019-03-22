MEREDITH — Moulton Farm’s first Good Gardening workshop of the season will help gardeners have success this year by showing them how to create the number one contributor to healthy and productive plants, a healthy growing environment. The free workshop will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.
“It’s really no mystery what contributes to healthy, productive plants,” said John Moulton, owner of the farm and garden center. “It’s your growing environment. What’s in your soil, what isn’t there, what the light conditions are, and how much water your garden or containers get is what really determines how productive your plants are. If your plants are getting too much nutrition or water, you’re going to have issues. If they aren’t getting enough, you’ll have issues.”
Moulton will share his experience to guide new and experienced gardeners through creating a growing environment that produces vegetables and blooms. Learn how to care for soil, when and how to fertilize and when not to, and watering practices that support healthy plants and discourage plant diseases and pests.
This free workshop is suitable for gardeners of all experience levels. For more information about this and other upcoming workshops, visit www.moultonfarm.com, or Facebook.com/MoultonFarm.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road, off Route 25.
