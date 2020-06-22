FRANKLIN — The Franklin Historical Society's 5th Annual Plant Sale is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 21 Holy Cross Road, Franklin. Offering a variety of flowering plants (bearded iris, daylillies, goose neck, lilacs, and forsythia, to name a few), annuals and perennials, for exterior and interior (pathos, zebra aloe, and others), gardening books, as well as lawn ornaments, colorful pots, and an assortment of garden tools (shovels, pruners, rakes, and hoes) and implements, all at bargain prices, this is the once-a-year event in which to stock up.
COVID 19 protocols will be in force, with disinfectant and hand sanitizer, and all Society volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves for the protection of all concerned. The cashier will be behind a barrier (the front storm door will act as a divider, with the cashier sitting inside) and all transactions must be by check or cash.
Starting Saturday, July 4, the Historical Society museum (at the same location as the Plant Sale) will be open for manageable groups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will continue to be open every Saturday through Labor Day weekend (during which all three days will honor the same hours). Ice cream, snacks, and cold drinks will be for sale to support the Society. Tours are free, but will be restricted to individuals, couples, or groups of four or less, as proper distancing, as long as such protections are necessary, will have to be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.