FRANKLIN — The Franklin Animal Shelter continues its event schedule with a 5K walk and race in May, and golf tournament in June.
The shelter is planning the sixth annual U.S. Track & Field-certified 5k race and walk. The 5k is sponsored by WATTS Water Technologies, and will be held on Sunday, May 26, at 9 a.m., starting at the Paul Smith Elementary School, 41 Daniel Webster Drive. Registration is $25 until Friday, May 24, and $30 on day of the event.
To register, visit www.franklinanimalshelter.com or www.milleniumrunning.com.
On June 24, the Franklin Animal Shelter will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser at Canterbury Woods Country Club. The event will be an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $400 per team, and includes green fees, golf carts, lunch, and prizes. A putting contest and mulligan will be available for a donation, as well as a silent auction.
Visit www.franklinanimalshelter.com for more information about sponsorship or registration. Credit cards are accepted. For additional information, contact Tom at gsalfranklin@yahoo.com or 603-671-3909.
The shelter is a tax-exempt organization. Tax deductible contributions may be made by visiting www.franklinanimalshelter.com, or mailed to P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
