GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring their Annual Flashlight Egg Hunt on Friday, April 19, at 7:45 p.m. at Gilford Elementary School. This program is open to all Gilford children through fourth grade. Participants will register in the cafeteria prior to the event. There will be three age groups, Kindergarten and younger, grades 1-2 and grades 3-4. There is no fee for this program, and participants should wear appropriate footwear for conditions and bring their own flashlight and basket.
For more information, call the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
