Film on junco birds to be screened Feb. 21 at Loon Center
MOULTONBOROUGH — On Thursday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center, the Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a feature-length film titled 'The Ordinary Extraordinary Junco.'
Juncos are one of the most common backyard birds found across North America, yet exhibit diversity in color, body shape and size, and behaviors across their range. Like Charles Darwin’s finches in the Galapagos Islands, evolution is happening across the backyards of North America. Juncos have played a starring role in a wide array of scientific discoveries.
The film, 88 minutes long, is comprised of eight, shorter three-to-20-minute segments that highlight past and present biological research. To watch the trailer, visit juncoproject.org.
The Loon Center is located on Lee's Mill Road, by following the signs on Blake Road from Route 25 near Moultonborough Central School, or from Route 109 turning on to Lee Road then turning left on Lee's Mill Road. Refreshments will be served.
