LACONIA — Prescott Farm welcomes the community to their White Oaks Road property for the Spring Family & Friends Fun Day on Saturday, April 17. The two fun- and fact-filled sessions are Mud Tracking and Become a Meteorologist.
Mud Tracking (10 a.m. - noon) is the perfect program for curious learners who want to really get their hands dirty! Program attendees will trek in the woods and search for signs of animals welcoming back the warmer weather. Educators will help guests identify animal tracks in the mud and preserve discoveries by making a plaster cast of an animal track.
Become a Meteorologist (1-3 p.m.) will help answer that age old question: what’s the weather going to be — and why? Guests will learn to set up a homemade weather station to take daily weather measurements in order to learn more about the climate of New Hampshire.
Family & Friends Fun Days are brought to the public with the generous support of NH Electrical Cooperative Foundation. Their sponsorship allows Prescott Farm to offer this program at no charge to participants.
A full calendar of programs, descriptions, age level recommendations, fees, and registration information is available at prescottfarm.org.
