HOLDERNESS — Leaf peeping season has arrived. Explore the Squam region's fall foliage by joining the Squam Lakes Association for a guided hike to Mt. Israel on Saturday, Oct. 12. For the 4.2-mile round-trip hike, hikers will ascend the Wentworth Trail to the summit of Mt. Israel at 2,620 feet. There, the hiking group can eat lunch with views of the surrounding ranges, before descending to Mead Base. Hikers will meet at the trailhead at Mead Base, at the end of Diamond Ledge Road in Sandwich, at 10 a.m., and return to the parking lot by 1:30 p.m.
Hikers should come prepared with weather-appropriate hiking gear, including layers, rain gear, and extra socks, shirts, and hats, a packed lunch, and water. Parts of the trail are relatively steep, but all ages are welcome.
For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. Registration is required, and will cap at 12 participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.