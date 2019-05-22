LACONIA — Faith Alive Christian Fellowship will hold their 10th annual free Kids Carnival on Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a rain date of June 2. The event will be held at the church's new location, 72 Primrose Drive, across from Avvid. The carnival is free for all kids 12 and under. There will be carnival games and prizes, face painting, balloon animals, four inflatables, popcorn, snow cones, food and a fire truck demonstration at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about Faith Alive Christian Fellowship, visit www.faithalivenh.org, or call 603-273-4147.
