CAMPTON — Summer is a great time to get out and enjoy the White Mountain National Forest. Whether hiking, camping, or taking a scenic drive forest, officials encourage everyone to plan ahead.
Even when planning a short hike, remember to hikeSafe. Severe weather or a wrong turn could become life threatening, and the weather in the White Mountains can be unpredictable. While it may be sunny and warm when starting, it may be cold in the mountains. Check the forecast for the destination before arriving, and if need be consider postponing the hike, the mountains will still be there. At any time of year, be prepared with warm clothing and good rain gear. For information to help plan a safe hike, visit www.hikesafe.com.
When planning a camping trip, remember that campgrounds are in forested environments and it is important to store food properly in closed and locked vehicles or bear containers. It is vital to keep a clean campsite to ensure bears and other animals don’t forage for campsite food. Put coolers and food containers in a vehicle when finished with a meal. Place trash in the bear proof dumpsters. If camping in the backcountry, hang the food bag at least 10 feet up and 5 feet out from a tree limb that will support a bear, or better yet, bring a bear proof canister. Remember, a fed bear is a dead bear.
The lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams of the White Mountain National Forest are beautiful, but slippery rocks and the strength of moving water can all affect safety. Stream crossings can be dangerous and unpredictable. Water levels can change daily, even hourly, especially with rain. What may be thought of as safe today, may not be as safe tomorrow, or what was crossed in the morning may no longer be crossable by the afternoon.
Be safe and enjoy the National Forest. For information about the White Mountain National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/whitemountain. For more information about bears, visit the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department, www.wildnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.