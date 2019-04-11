LACONIA — Laconia Parks & Recreation, Tardif Park Association and Leavitt Park Association are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m., at Tardif Park Playground area. The egg hunt will have 2,000 toy- and candy-filled eggs and prizes. There will also be games, the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and refreshments. This event is free of charge and appropriate for children ages two to 11. The event will be held rain or shine. Children should bring their own baskets. For questions, call 603-524-5046.
