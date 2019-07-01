GILFORD — Dogs and humans can enjoy the mountain day and night this summer at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Gunstock will offer lessons for dog-powered sports throughout all seasons. Gunstock instructors will lead a private lesson where participants and their dogs will learn the techniques, calls, skills and safety components of the sport. All dogs and humans welcome.
Joring is the Norwegian word for “driving” or “pulling”. Dog joring is having a dog assist a skiier, skijoring, or biker, bikejoring. Canicross is the sport of cross country running with a dog. The runner wears a waist belt, the dog wears a specifically designed harness, and the two are joined by a line.
Gunstock will host the Muddy Puppy Obstacle Course & Night Howl on Saturday, July 6. Prizes will be awarded for time and style. Then there will be an opportunity to socialize, set-up a tent, and have a bite to eat while keeping pups cool in the shade or the lake. At 5 p.m., Gunstock instructors will host a free Canicross Equipment Clinic in the stadium to help runners prepare for the Night Howl Canicross Race.
The Night Howl Canicross will follow a similar trail to the event in May, adding distance, and keeping all the hills. After the race, enjoy a fire before going to the campsite. Camping will be available community style. The stadium field will be open for tents. Bring a tent and chairs. A central fire ring will be in the stadium, no individual campfires are allowed. Toilets and drinking water are available across the street. The cost is $10 per tent. To register for community camping, call the Mountain Sports Center at 603-293-4341, ext. 193. To reserve a traditional campsite, visit www.gunstock.com/summer/camping.
Registration for the Muddy Puppy is $50 for all day activities, and $25 for the Night Howl Canicross race only. Day-of registration increases by $10.
There is a limit of two dogs per participant, and owners should bring proof of rabies vaccine. With questions, call 603-293-4341, ext. 193.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, and www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
