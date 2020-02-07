LACONIA — Educators at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center will guide learners through hands-on experiments and outdoor exploration during a new series, DIY Science. The series features activities and inquiries specially designed for children and adults to enjoy together.
The series kicks off with Snow Science today, 10 a.m.-noon. The white flakes that fall from the sky are more than a coating on the landscape. Snow Science will introduce learners of all ages to the properties of snow by identifying common shapes of snow crystals, dissecting a snowpack, and more. The majority of the hands-on learning will take place outside, so class members should dress for the weather.
Future program topics include Homemade Weather Stations on Saturday, April 4, Build a Terrarium on Wednesday, July 15, Make & Use a Compass on Saturday, Sept. 12, and The Granite in New Hampshire on Saturday, Oct.17.
For more information or to register, visit prescotfarm.org or email info@prescottfarm.org.
