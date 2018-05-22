CONCORD — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission recently awarded its highest honor, the Ellis R. Hatch Junior Award of Excellence, to Dan Dockham of Gilmanton. Dockham an advocate for sportsmen’s rights for over five decades and has been committed to preserving the heritage of hunting and trapping. He has also been an advocate for science-based management of the state’s wildlife and natural resources.
He has been a longtime and very active member of various sportsmen’s groups in New Hampshire and has served as a liaison to the Fish and Game Department. He has attended and testified at countless legislative hearings and Department rulemaking hearings. He has served as a “watchdog” on legislation that would have adverse impacts on hunters and trappers rights and resource management.
Dockham has served countless hours volunteering on Department projects and research initiatives. In the 1980s, he assisted with capturing bears for tagging. This work was instrumental in developing our early knowledge of the vulnerability of bears as it relates to hunter harvest. More recently, he volunteered on the bobcat research project and assisted biologists in live-capturing bobcats that were fitted with radio telemetry and GPS units as part of a collaborative study between the Department and the University of New Hampshire.
“Dan truly exemplifies the definition of a sportsman and is one who puts the state’s wildlife and natural resources above all else,” said Fish and Game Commissioner Robert Phillipson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.