GILFORD — On Sunday, June 2 at the Gilford Youth Center, Team Superheroes will be hosting a craft and vendor fair to benefit Make-A-Wish New Hampshire and Rafting for Wishes.
The fair will feature local vendors and artisans. Products ranging from Lularoe, Thirty-One bags, Pampered Chef, Usborne Books, healthcare items such as CBD products, handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, and woodworking items will be on display from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be raffles offering prizes from each vendor. Proceeds from the raffles and booth rentals will benefit Team Superheroes fundraising events. Some vendors will also be donating portions of their sales to the cause.
Make-A-Wish New Hampshire’s Rafting for Wishes event will take place on Friday, July 19 at 5 p.m. at Hesky Park in Meredith. Twenty-five teams will spend 24 hours relaying on stationary rafts in Meredith Bay, working toward this year’s fundraising goal of $220,000. The relay will conclude at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
For more information about the craft and vendor fair, contact Jennifer Schillinger at jennschillinger@gmail.com. Team Superheroes wishes to thank the Gilford Youth Center for sponsoring the event.
For more information about Rafting for Wishes, visit friends.nh.wish.org/2019RFW.
