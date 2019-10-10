GILFORD –Winter is around the corner, and for the ski industry, it can’t come soon enough. Gunstock Mountain Resort has announced some changes coming to Gunstock Parks. For those not up on their park lingo, a terrain park is a dedicated area on the mountain where skiers and snowboarders are provided specialized terrain and features to perform on-snow and airborne tricks. Gunstock is making a substantial investment in Gunstock Parks for the 2019-20 season, including working closely with the Effective Edge consulting group and investing in new snowmaking and grooming equipment.
Effective Edge is an industry leader in terrain park design, operations planning, program mapping, training, and risk management. Gunstock began working with Effective Edge at the end of last ski season in preparation for the 2019-20 season. Through robust collaboration, a strategic plan has been built to use Effective Edge’s expertise in combination with Gunstock’s progressive terrain and innovative spirit.
Tom Monterosso of Effective Edge has been living out west for a number of years, working with Snowboarder Magazine and Ride Snowboards. But New Hampshire will always hold a special place in his heart. When asked why he and Effective Edge were drawn to working with Gunstock, Monterosso didn’t need to think twice: "What drew me to working with Gunstock is that I'm from New Hampshire, and Gunstock was one of my favorite resorts to ride when I was a kid. Their park was always so fun and the resort itself has all the amenities one would need to have a really fun day out in the mountains. Plus, the resort's proximity to major metropolitan areas in New England make it a great destination for skiers and snowboarders of all ages to come learn how to ski or snowboard, improve upon their skill set, and experience the amazing mountains New Hampshire has to offer!"
The new Gunstock Parks layout is considered a progression, meaning each trail has a dedicated design and series of elements ranging from learning terrain with extra small features, all the way up to large features for expert freestyle fanatics, and everything in between. According to Effective Edge consultant Kevin Laverty, “in addition to a dedicated park chair which will provide access to easy and quick park laps, I think the new layout, flow, and vibe will keep the experienced park user wanting more laps and having fun with friends. Gunstock is taking a new approach to their parks and progression by mixing up the park with linear and non-linear flow lines, which offers fun features for every level. It's exciting to see them go all in on their terrain parks and offer the flexibility to ride the during the day and at night.”
For any parents who may be worried about safety in the parks, safety continues to be a top priority at Gunstock Parks. Mark Petrozzi, a long-time Gunstock local who has worked as part of the Gunstock team for over 35 years, also serves as the chair of the National Ski Areas Association Risk Management and Education Committee. That’s the panel that develops the ski industry’s national skier and rider safety education programs. Petrozzi has been intimately involved in the evolution of Gunstock Parks, and said, “my terrain park work on a national basis gives me a good perspective on where the industry and our guests are in the whole parks and action sports arena. I strongly believe that with Gunstock's current focus and dedication to grow the park scene, we are poised to be the leader in not just New Hampshire, but throughout New England; providing more excitement and fun for current Gunstock skiers and riders as well as attracting new guests!”
Opening Day is planned for Friday, Nov. 29. The first chair is scheduled to head up the mountain at 9 a.m. Skiers and snowboarders are invited to participate in the annual Black Friday Rail Jam, a friendly competition open to all ages and abilities. It’s a great way to start the season right, and prizes will be awarded.
