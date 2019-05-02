"A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise. That land is a community is the basic concept of ecology, but that land is to be loved and respected is an extension of ethics."
— Aldo Leopold (January 11, 1877-April 21, 1948)
Today there are 216 town and municipal conservation commissions spread across New Hampshire, as well as several regional and statewide organizations, like the Lakes Region Conservation Trust and the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. All are committed to protecting the state’s most valuable landscapes and are dedicated to conserving, protecting, stewarding and promoting the respectful use of natural resources such as forests, lakes, streams, wetlands, and meadows, as well as scenic vistas.
Conserved lands provide opportunities for individuals and families to hunt, fish, hike, snowshoe, ski or just enjoy a scenic view. With the continued threat of development and the threat of reducing our open spaces, local and statewide conservation organizations are working to protect the lands that provide a quality of life that we all love and cherish.
I would like to highlight three conserved properties of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust: the Red Hill Conservation Area, the Cotton-Hurd Preserve and the Knights Pond Conservation Area. All three areas have signed, well-maintained trails and offer scenic vistas. The Lakes Region Conservation Trust has conserved more than 27,000 acres, encompassing many special places which define the unique and natural beauty of the Lakes Region.
Red Hill via the Sheridan Woods Trail
With the temperatures warming and the trails losing their cover of snow, I traveled to Moultonborough to hike the Sherdan Woods Trail. I have hiked to the summit of Red Hill many times, but never from the east side. The trailhead is located on Sheridan Road, which junctions with Route 25, 3.7 miles east of the Center Harbor traffic lights.
Red Hill has a fascinating geological and cultural history. According to Russ Wilder of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, Red Hill is a “remnant of one of the volcanoes of the White Mountain Magma (Plutonic) Series, a string of volcanoes that were formed during the Jurassic period 150 to 200 million years ago when ancestral NH was south of the equator. Other volcano remnants in the area include the Ossipee mountains, the Belknaps and Copple Crown. They are a part of a long string of such intrusions that stretch from Mount Royal in Montreal, Canada, south and east across New Hampshire and out into the Atlantic Ocean where they are identified as the New England Seamounts. During the Pleistocene Glacial period (beginning 2.6 million years ago) a series of glacial advances swept over the Lakes Region and shaped the landscape up until 14,000 years ago when the ice left the area for the last time. Syenite boulders from Red Hill can be found today in stone walls scattered across the area stretching from Red Hill southeast over Wolfeboro and into southwestern Maine.”
After Native Americans were driven from their homeland, Red Hill was settled by subsistent farmers, the most prominent being the Cook family from Massachusetts, who settled on the side of Red Hill in 1788. Remnants of their farmstead, foundations and rock walls can still be seen today.
Many notable New Englanders climbed to the summit of Red Hill to enjoy the beautiful views of the Lakes Region, including Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Herman Melville.
I began my Red Hill journey with Reuben, planning to hike to the summit on the Sheridan Woods Trail which climbs gradually, following old tote roads and snowmobile trails. After hiking 2.5 miles, I reached an overlook with views of the Sandwich Range Wilderness. I rested at a conveniently located picnic table and found dilapidated signage that described the mountain range. I continued my journey on a snowmobile trail, hoping to reach the summit of Red Hill, but, after plowing through two feet of slushy, melting snow for about a quarter-mile, I decided the effort wasn’t worth it. I scrapped the plan and began the trek back to the trailhead, diverting off the main trail onto the Scenic Trail, a bypass with two outlooks of the Ossipee Mountains and Garland Pond.
The Sheridan Woods Trail is a wide open trail, easy to follow and well-marked. It crosses several snowmobile trails, so be sure to follow the signs and blazes. Bring a lunch and enjoy the view at the scenic outlook.
Knights Pond Conservation Area
When Sandy, Reuben “the Wonderdog” and I reached Knights Pond, I looked out over the water and wondered why I haven’t been here before. What an impressive, beautiful spot!
We arrived here after driving to the Alton traffic circle junction of routes 28 and 11, then traveling 7.5 miles on Route 25 and turning right onto Rines Road. We easily found the parking area and began our hike along the access road to the pond, a 31-acre body of crystal-clear water, surrounded by 307 acres of conserved land. The view from the pond provides exceptional views of Mount Longstack, Rines Hill and Caverly Mountain.
Knights Pond was part of a multi-year land protection project in the late 1980s-early 1990s. The preservation effort was a grassroots movement guided by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust. New Hampshire Fish and Game, the New Hampshire Land and Conservation Fund, Friends of Kehonka, and more than 600 individual contributors and volunteers in Alton and Wolfeboro provided financial support and labor to create the magnificent preserve.
After stopping at the shoreline and small beach, we continued the trek around the pond. The trail hugged the pond and continued to offer views of the pond and hills beyond. Arriving at the northwest end of the pond, the trail rimmed a wetland-beaver habitat. Two beaver lodges graced the waterway and there were numerous cuttings of trees, indicating beaver families were active, welcoming ice-out and the termination of winter. Now they can swim freely in their neighborhood.
We then hiked over a bridge spanning the outlet to the pond and were impressed with the massive beaver dam built near the bridge. I spotted another dam further down the river. We completed the 2.8-mile trail around the pond and back to the truck in about two hours — enough time for one more hike to the Cotton-Hurd Preserve, a few miles away.
Cotton-Hurd Preserve
The Cotton-Hurd Preserve is a 135-acre property acquired by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust in 1999. The parking area for the trailhead is located on Chestnut Cove Road, about 400 feet from the junction with Route 28.
Reuben, Sandy and I began by hiking the blue-blazed trail and veering off onto the yellow-blazed trail, following the banks of Hurd Brook.
Fly fishermen take note: Hurd Brook is an idyllic fishing stream and stocked with brook trout by New Hampshire Fish and Game.
After leaving the brook, we climbed gradually to a high point, following rock walls that were built more than 200 years ago by early settlers to mark property boundaries and maintain flocks of sheep or cattle. At the height of land, we began a steep descent, eventually returning to Hurd Brook and the cooling confines of the hemlocks bordering the brook.
It was interesting to notice that, high on the hill, snow was non-existent, melted away by the warm glare of the sun, while in the shaded woodland, snow was still piled one to two feet. The three-mile hike offered an abundance of sunshine as well as shade. Reuben, the canine “superdog,” enjoyed cooling dips in the brook’s cold, refreshing water.
All three of the hikes are appropriate for families with small children or for someone just wishing to get away for an hour or two to enjoy a spring day in a beautiful setting. Maps of the area are available at the LRCT office, 105 Dane Road in Center Harbor, and also online at https://lrct.org/explorelearn/trail-maps.
The LRTC also offers the “Explorer Patch Program.” The project is designed to encourage children and adults to hike the trails on 20 conserved properties of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust. To learn about the program, visit the LRTC office and pick up an application form. It is a great way to motivate and inspire children to leave their tablet and cell phone behind and begin to explore the natural world.
To paraphrase a quote from Aldo Leopold, “There are two spiritual dangers in not knowing the natural world. One is the danger of supposing that breakfast comes from the grocery, and the other that heat comes from the furnace.”
Children should have the opportunity to learn that they are part of a natural world. Leopold also wrote, “Civilization has so cluttered this elemental man-earth relationship with gadgets and middlemen that awareness of it is growing dim. We fancy that industry supports us, forgetting what supports industry.”
Leopold died on April 21, 1948, 71 years ago to the month.
