PLYMOUTH — Students, parents, and teachers are invited to participate in the 9th annual circle trot. The trot is a 2K walk and run, a 5K walk and run, and a 10K run for all ages. This event will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 9 a.m. at the Plymouth State University AllWell North building. All proceeds will benefit the Circle Program, a nonprofit organization that supports New Hampshire girls with mentorship and summer camp opportunities.
The School Spirit Challenge gets schools and children involved in the community in a healthy way. The school with the highest percentage of students to participate in the Trot will win $400 for their athletic department. Any school from New Hampshire is welcome to create a team, and register by visiting www.circleprogram.org/circle-trot.
There will be new race routes this year and indoor activities provided by the PSU health and human performance club. The focus for this race is health and wellness. Holderness Central School won the scholarship last year, and the students who participated picked out a new piece of equipment for their playground,
For more information or questions, contact Beth Musto at beth@circleprogram.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.