BRISTOL — The Newfound Area Charitable Fund will hold its 10th annual Run Your Buns Off 4.2-miler road race on Saturday, Aug. 31, and the board is seeking beneficiary applicants for 2019 race proceeds.
“The NACF is dedicated to assisting local charitable groups and causes that promote wellness, fitness and health education and activities in the Newfound region,” said President Audrey Goudie. Each year, local charitable organizations are selected to receive the proceeds from the race.
Goudie continued, “Since the first Run Your Bun Off road race in 2010, we have given back $68,500 to causes and programs in our community.”
Past beneficiaries include Bristol Community Services in 2010 and 2011; Jacob Earl Messersmith Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2012 and 2013; Day Away Program and Newfound Pathways in 2014; Newfound Audubon Center and Voices Against Violence in 2015; Newfound Lake Region Association and Slim Baker Foundation for Outdoor Recreation in 2016; Tapply-Thompson Community Center Youth Council, Day Away Program, and Newfound Regional High School softball scoreboard matching grant in 2017; and the Mayhew Program, Newfound Lake Region Association, and Slim Baker Foundation in 2018.
The Newfound Area Charitable Fund board is now taking applications from nonprofit, charitable organizations from the greater Newfound area that wish to be considered as beneficiaries of the 2019 Run Your Buns Off 4.2-miler race.
Newfound Area Charitable FundVice-President Garlyn Manganiello said, “The NACF board is proud to offer area nonprofit organizations a chance to achieve seed money for new programs; add value or resources to existing programs; or build capital to better serve the greater Newfound Community.
“We love where we live, and helping our neighbors by giving back is how we show it.”
Nonprofit groups interested in applying should visit the Run Your Buns Off Facebook page to download the application now, or email run
yourbunsoff@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is May 3.
For more information, contact Garlyn Manganiello at 603-744-6035.
Registration is now open for the road race by visiting www.lightboxreg.com/buns_2019.
