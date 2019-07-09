LACONIA — Located at the end of a private drive and surrounded by 10 acres of lawns and gardens, a circa 1795 classic colonial is just one of four homes on this year’s 32nd Annual Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice Home and Garden Tour on July 10. The home had fallen into disrepair before the previous and current owners began an extensive renovation process that is still continuing.
Also featured on this tour is a hillside home with a panoramic view of the Belknap Mountains, which can be seen from almost every room.
Tickets for the tour are $15 and may be purchased at Black’s Paper and Gift Store at 8 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro, by visiting www.centralvna.org/donate, or calling 800-244-8549. House tour committee members will also be selling raffle tickets for the Dine-Around Raffle during the tour.
For more information about Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, call 603-524-8444, or visit www.centralvna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.