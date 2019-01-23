LACONIA — Central New Hampshire Divers and Watermark Marine Supply store and East Coast Divers from Brookline, Massachusetts to host the 2019 Annual Ice Diving Event on Meredith Bay, Lake Winnipesaukee, Feb. 9-10.
This season, the event will take place on the same weekend as the Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, so the whole family can participate in tournament activities as well, or simply enjoy local venues with live music and great food.
Ice diving is considered an advanced, or extreme, type of diving, because it means diving in a closed environment with only one entry or exit point. Diving without a direct, vertical ascent or access to the surface is called penetration diving, which also includes cave and wreck diving.
Ice diving requires special training. Ice divers need to know about different types of ice and how it forms, be able to recognize and avoid unsafe ice conditions, and know how to prepare a dive site and what special equipment they will require. To register for the ice diver course, visit ecdivers.com.
Certified ice divers are welcome to join this outing on the ice. All ice diving-specific tools and surface support infrastructure, such as a heated tent, a bob house and trailer with heat for changing, defrosting gear, and coolers with warm water will be provided. For more information, call 603-279-9099.
The Central New Hampshire Divers bob house on Meredith Bay will also feature activities during the Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby Weekend.
