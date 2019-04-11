CENTER HARBOR — The snow is disappearing as warmer weather approaches, revealing what is hidden below. But it's not flowers emerging along the side of the road; it's bottles, cans, paper and other litter.
In celebration of Earth Day 2019, the Town of Center Harbor is organizing a week-long, town-wide, volunteer effort to clean up the trash that accumulated along roads during the winter.
Everyone in town is invited to pitch in along any road, anytime, during the week of April 15-22. Help beautify the roads in neighborhoods or the town green. Volunteers are especially needed for the roadside trash along Route 25, Route 25B and Route 3.
The Town of Center Harbor will provide blue trash bags, vinyl gloves and safety vests for free. Supplies may be picked up at Town Hall, 36 Main St., starting April 15. The department of public works and New Hampshire Department of Transportation will collect and dispose of filled, blue trash bags. Bags should be left on the side of the road.
For more information, contact Aimee Manfredi-Sanschagrin at 603-253-4561, or ctrhtownoffice@metrocast.net. Indicate where the trash bags will be left for collection and disposal to be scheduled.
