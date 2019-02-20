GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be holding their annual Cardboard Box Sled Derby on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Outing Club sledding hill on Cherry Valley Road. Participants will build their own sled ahead of time, and will have their sled judged and compete in a race down the sledding hill the day of the event. This program is open to participants of all ages. Pre-register by Tuesday, Feb. 26. Derby guidelines and registration forms are available at the town hall and by visiting www.gilfordrec.com. For more information, call 603-527-4722.
