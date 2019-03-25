HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about carbon footprints and the carbon cycle. Participants will join Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members Alex Reiber and John Plummer as they discuss what happens to greenhouse gases after they are released into the atmosphere from natural and anthropogenic sources.
Following a short presentation, the group will head outside to take measurements of trees. Measurements will be used to calculate the biomass of the trees and how much carbon has been taken up. The group will then take a carbon footprint quiz to estimate carbon contributions and determine how many trees it would take to offset them. The program will finish with a discussion of how carbon footprints can be reduced.
A portion of the program will be held outside, and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, and to wear clothing that can get dirty. Participants should bring calculators with exponent functions if available. All ages are welcome, but this program is geared towards ages 12 and up.
For more information, or to sign up for this program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.