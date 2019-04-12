WOLFEBORO — This summer, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will provide opportunities to experience the Lakes Region, including the chance to not only sail, paddle, or row a boat, but build one.
“We don’t want people to just learn about boating and its culture on in the region,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “We want people to immerse themselves in it. Building a boat in our class and then rowing, sailing or paddling in it is the best way to do just that.”
During the class, participants will use NHBM tools and learn boat-building skills from experienced staff and volunteers. “If you take good care of your boat, it will last for years,” Cummings said.
In Adult & Family Boat Building, July 6-14, adults can work by themselves or with younger family members to build a Bevin’s Skiff, two-person canoe, one-person kayak, Opti sailboat, or paddleboard.
In Youth Boat Building, July 29-Aug. 9, girls and boys ages 12 and up will be taught how to safely use hand tools and a limited number of power tools. In this
class, participants may choose from a two-person canoe, one-person kayak, or Bevin’s skiff to build.
“We also offer scholarships for youth in need of financial assistance,” said
Cummings, who said this year’s classes are enhanced through a partnership with Squam Lakes Association.
“This summer, any SLA member or camp participant can take our boat building
classes at our museum member rate,” she added. “Our members also receive the SLA membership discount for their programs, including summer camp. With the launch of our capital campaign for a new building and the land for it
already purchased, we want to be seen as more than a museum and bigger than boats,” said Cummings. “Partnerships like this one with SLA help widen our audience.”
To learn more about NHBM boat building classes, visit nhbm.org.
