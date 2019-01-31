The event features a rail jam on Sunday, Feb. 3, and a raffle for Boarding For Breast Cancer toward educational, prevention, and survivorship programs. Registration for the rail jam is $20 per person from 8-10 a.m. in the base lodge on Sunday, Feb. 3. Raffle tickets can be purchased in the sunroom of the base lodge all weekend long for $2 each, or 6 for $10. Raffle winners will be drawn on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. Prizes include helmets, outerwear, snowboards, and skis. Raffle participants need not be present to win.
“My mother is a breast cancer survivor. She’s been cancer free for over a decade now. That coupled with my love of the industry and snowboarding, I felt like B4BC was a cause we as a whole industry need to support,” said Jamie Cobbett, Waterville Valley Resort’s marketing operations manager.
To help contribute to the event, look for Pam Turner, who is also a breast cancer survivor. She'll be located in the base lodge wearing a large hat. Every year, she raises $4,000-$5,000, the top fundraiser.
For more information about Boarding for Breast Cancer, visit www.b4bc.org
