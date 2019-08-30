LACONIA — Bigger isn’t always better, but bigger is definitely noteworthy. And while the staff members at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center love all of the trees on the 160-acre property, they are particularly excited about one birch tree.
The special paper birch, or Betula papyrifera, stands 83 feet tall with a circumference of 59 inches. These statistics were gathered by volunteers with the New Hampshire Register of Big Trees and mark the tree as the largest reported specimen of its species growing in Belknap County.
The New Hampshire Register of Big Trees issued a certificate of appreciation to Prescott Farm in June 2018. With that honor and the importance of stewarding the flora and fauna on the property in mind, Prescott Farm will present The Big Tree Tour on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1-2 p.m.
Visitors will be led by Prescott Farm Environmental Educator Alex Dyer on an hour-long tour featuring the newly crowned birch and other huge trees along the trails.
“These trees are quite magnificent to behold,” Dyer said. “But even more fascinating is what they have seen over the course of their lives. Guests will definitely want to be ready to take pictures.” Another Champion Big Tree, a 70-foot tall Black Walnut, will be a featured stop and talking point.
The tour will cover approximately one mile over the trails and fields, so sturdy footwear is recommended. Dyer will lead a discussion about trees, ecology, history and how the land has changed over the years.
For more information or to register for The Big Tree Tour, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
For more information about the New Hampshire Big Tree Program, visit extension.unh.edu/programs/nh-big-trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.