BELMONT — Runners looking for a challenge this summer may consider registering for the Belmont 10-Mile Road Race, coming up Saturday, Aug. 10. The course combines back roads, flat stretches, and a few hills. It starts at 8:30 a.m., with registration taking place in the parking lot of Belmont Middle School on School St., starting at 7:15 a.m. Registration forms and more information about Belmont Old Home Day activities are available by visiting www.belmontnh.org/belmontoldhomeday.asp. Forms are also available at Belmont Town Hall. Contact Gretta Olson-Wilder, special events coordinator, at 603-998-3525 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.