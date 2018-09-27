We of the Belknap, Ossipee, White and Sandwich ranges take our mountains seriously. New Hampshire was once symbolized by the craggy outline of the Old Man Of The Mountain, which spoke volumes to who we were and what we value.
Mountains are dramatic, brooding, abstract places where we can experience wonder, feel small, enjoy depths of peace, know the energy of primal instincts and depths of solitude, which are a comfort in this complicated world.
Mountains are bastions of freedom. They are among the few wild places where we can go in silence, unrestrained by authority other than our own, the weight of the world distant. We can bushwhack far and wide on their heights, lean into the light, discover secrets, see nothing of man’s hand and know a certain animal intensity.
Mountains are places of breathtaking beauty. Trails meandering beneath lush canopies of beech, oak and maple give way to hemlock and spruce that withstand their snowy mantles like soldiers standing watch. Winter in the mountains is possessed of a severity we should know.
Ledges tempt you to the abyss, wild blueberries are rare treats and bubbling streams entice you to drink a handful of their nectars. But mountains also demand their due. Nothing about them is easily known, and hiking is sweat, strain and slow going in a fast world.
And there’s the hush of mountains, the sighing of leaves when the wind sets the treetops to dancing, carrying the scent of granite and greenery in the air. We are drawn to shady glens that see little sun and are possessed of a distinct sense of ancientness. The highlands are quiet places where squirrels announce your coming, partridges flush from the undercover, hawks ride thermals on scimitar wings and deer melt into the bush in a blink of the eye.
These are but a few of the reasons we are protective of our mountains and why we take an intense personal interest in their care and protection. There is growing concern among local hikers that the Belknap Trail Tenders have wandered from the traditional ways of our mountains and adopted practices that seem environmentally insensitive, don’t serve the best interests of the community and are aesthetically clumsy.
None of this is to suggest that the trail tenders don’t have a role, but that it’s a closed circuit. Trails that have delighted generations of locals have been re-routed and new trails built, with long flights of stairs, ladders and stone steps on a landscape where they are unnecessary, unsightly and unnatural.
We have been much better served by the low-impact, natural trail design that was always the Belknap model. Digging out new trail beds, mining rocks for stairways, steps and ladders disrupts the forest floor, promotes erosion and trivializes mountains. The work has caused groundwater run-off problems too, and in late fall and winter one section of new trail is a sheet of ice until the snow covers it. Man cannot improve upon mountains.
The local hiking community was left out of the loop in the process. There was nothing of the new trail configurations and closings in The Laconia Daily Sun, no press releases, no meetings to outline the changes of practices, new trail construction and the closing of well-liked trails. There was no program at the library, and no notices in the parking lots, at the trailheads or Gunstock.
Sections of the traditional trails on public lands of the Belknap State Forest were closed, for which the trail tenders have no statutory authority. Natural trails that were well loved and well used were blocked off arbitrarily, when the best interest and greatest freedom of the people is having options, and resisting capricious restrictions on our precious independence. The top section of the closed trail on Gunstock’s summit should be reopened immediately. We need places like Gunstock, Belknap and Piper mountains in our world, and they need to be managed well. It’s about care, not control.
David Buckman lives in Gilford.
