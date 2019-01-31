GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort will kick off the month of February with an event-packed weekend for the whole family.
The Vertical Challenge will be returning to Gunstock on Saturday, Feb. 2, for a full day of ski and snowboard racing. Skiers and snowboarders of every age and ability level participate in casual, competitive races down Gunstock’s Ramrod Race Trail. There is also a festival atmosphere, as the Vertical Challenge crew hosts fun, family-friendly activities.
Registration for this event is free for all lift ticket and season pass holders. Skiers and boarders can sign up in advance to expedite their registration process by visiting ski-vc.com/event/saturday-february-2-2019-gunstock-nh. Day-of registration opens at 7:30 a.m. in Gunstock’s main lodge. Racing will start at 11 a.m. on Ramrod Race Trail.
Snowshoe Ridge Tours, happening weekly, are also taking place on Saturday evening, Feb. 2. An evening hiking experience, groups will face the cold in darkness with headlamps and snowshoes, and then board the Tiger Chairlift up the mountain. The guided tour will traverse the Belknap Ridge on foot with views of Gunstock night sessions.
The first tour departs from Gunstock’s outdoor center at 4 p.m., returning at 6 p.m. A second tour will depart at 6 p.m., with a return time of 8 p.m. Reservations are required by visiting estore.gunstock.com/snowshoe-ridge-tour.
On Sunday, Feb. 3, the day will begin with Winter Prime First Tracks. Winter Prime season pass holders are invited from 7:30-8:30 a.m. to ski or board for an hour before Gunstock opens to the public. Complimentary hot cocoa will be served at the Panorama lift.
Gunstock’s monthly Belknap County Day is also this Sunday Feb. 3. Belknap County residents with proof of residency will receive unlimited Mountain Coaster rides for the day and the option to purchase a $29 Flex Pass, which includes 50% off lift tickets, rentals, lessons, and more for the rest of the winter season with no blackout dates.
Gunstock’s weekly Yurt Yoga class will be held in the yurt adjacent the outdoor center from 9-10:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Feb. 3. This traditional Hatha yoga class is designed to relieve the body of the impact of the work week, with a focus on lengthening and strengthening the muscles. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot by visiting estore.gunstock.com/yurt-yoga.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, and www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
