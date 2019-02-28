GILFORD — Complementing New Hampshire vacation week, Gunstock Mountain Resort will be hosting events geared toward Belknap County residents and season pass holders on March 2-3.
While school is out, ski and snowboard school is in. Children’s lessons can be booked in advance by visiting https://estore.gunstock.com/lessons. This will help avoid lines and wait times, and streamline the check-in process.
Saturday, March 2, Gunstock will hold its third Winter Prime First Tracks event. The Panorama chairlift will be open exclusively to Winter Prime Pass holders from 7:30-8:30 a.m., giving them a full hour of early bird runs on fresh snow before Gunstock is open to the general public. Hot chocolate will be served at the base of the lift.
Sunday, March 3, Gunstock is hosting the fourth Belknap County Day of the 2018-2019 winter season. Local residents are invited to bring proof of Belknap County residency to Gunstock’s Welcome Center for special offers. Residents will enjoy unlimited rides on the Mountain Coaster for the day, with the option to purchase a $29 Winter Flex Pass.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
