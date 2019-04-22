LACONIA — The Belknap County Conservation District will be holding its Annual Tree and Shrub Sale Fundraiser on Friday, April 26 at the Gilmanton Iron Works Fire Station from 5-7 p.m., and at Picnic Rock Farm, 85 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Available will be a variety of fruit trees, berry and nut producing plants for human and wildlife consumption, garden plants, flowering plants to help support pollinating insects, and shade and shelter plants. Most plants are bare root, not in soil when sold.
BCCD accepts cash or checks only. Sales will help fund conservation projects in Belknap County. For more information, visit www.belknapccd.org, or call Program Coordinator Lisa Morin at 603-527-5880. For updates on BCCD activities, like them on Facebook. All programs and services are offered without discrimination.
