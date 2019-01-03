“Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month aims to break down the cost barrier by introducing those to the sport who have never stepped foot in a ski or snowboard boot towards the beginning of the winter. This allows first-timers to develop of a love of snowsports through a proper lesson, and to continue to take advantage of New Hampshire’s many resorts and incredible conditions for the rest of the ski season,” said Shannon Dunfey-Ball, marketing and communications manager for Ski New Hampshire.
Though offers vary by ski area, this month-long promotion is heightened by specialty events, including the Bring A Friend Challenge, happening through Jan. 31, and World Snow Day Jan. 20. "According to snow sports industry research, most people want to learn the sports because they want to spend more time with friends or family members. Trying to learn from a friend, family member or one’s self are probably not the best options. Taking beginner lessons from professional instructors, regardless of age, is the most effective and quickest way to learn Alpine skiing, snowboarding or cross-country skiing," said Mary Jo Tarallo, Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month/Bring a Friend executive director.
Organizers of the national Learn to Ski and Snowboard/Bring a Friend effort are offering additional incentives for those who help newcomers take beginner lessons from pros and also for the beginners themselves. The Bring a Friend Challenge offers prizes like skis, snowboards, goggles, gloves, and other accessories, plus a free one-year subscription to Mountain Sports Club to anyone who registers for the challenge and helps a beginner sign up for lessons.
Gunstock Mountain Resort is offering a $39 lift, lesson and rentals beginner package for downhill skiing and riding. This offer is for first-time skiers or snowboarders only.
In addition, other resorts around New Hampshire are offering special learn-to programs this month:
Black Mountain offers a Learn to Ski and Snowboard package for $39 that includes a 1.5-hour group lesson, equipment rentals without helmets, which can be rented for $5, and a rope tow lift ticket, which is good for the beginner area. Participants can upgrade to an all-day ticket, good for all lifts for an additional $20. Lessons are available at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11. Black Mountain also offers free skiing for children five and under every day, and a “Tot Lesson” package for $60 that includes a one-hour private lesson, equipment rentals excluding helmets, and a lift ticket.
Bretton Woods, for the entire month of January, is offering $89 Learn to Ski & Ride Lessons, which include a beginner ticket, lesson and rentals Sundays through Fridays, except Learn to Ski & Ride Free Week, which is Jan. 6-11. Participants will receive an Explore the Woods card, loaded with a $50 credit for a return beginner or intermediate lesson. Learn to Ski & Ride Free Week is Sunday through Friday, Jan. 6-11. The Learn to Ski or Snowboard Lesson at Bretton Woods includes equipment rental, Learning Center lift ticket valid for the day of the lesson, and an Explore the Woods discount card that includes a $50 credit toward a return beginner or intermediate lesson package. This offer is for first-time skiers or snowboarders. Visit brettonwoods.com for more details.
For cross country skiing at Bretton Woods, Sunday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 11 is Learn to Nordic Ski Free Week. Reservations are required and must be made 24 hours in advance, as space is limited. Nordic lessons are offered daily. Call 603-278-3322 to make a reservation.
Cannon Mountain is offering a $39 lift, lesson and rentals beginner package for downhill skiing and riding. This offer is for first-time skiers or snowboarders ages 13 and up. Lessons available Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m., and advanced reservations are required. Call (603) 823-7722, ext. 787.
Great Glen Trails is offering a cross country ski special every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in January. A Learn-to-Ski lesson package for first-time skiers is $29. This package includes ski, boot and pole rentals, and a 1.25-hour beginner lesson. Lessons are not available Jan. 21.
King Pine Ski Area will be offering a limited amount of $39 beginner lessons during the month of January, excluding holidays and weekends. Call 603-367-8896 to book a lesson.
Loon Mountain is offering a package for $39, including an afternoon group lesson, full rental including boots, bindings, skis or snowboard, and helmet, and a beginner area lift ticket Jan. 6–10. Reservations are required. Call 800-229-LOON to reserve.
Pats Peak has a $39 starter special package for first timers ages six and up, which includes a beginner group lesson, rental equipment, and full day lower mountain lift ticket from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The offer is available on Mondays and Tuesdays during the month of January, except Jan. 21.
Waterville Valley has a learn to ski & ride special for $39. This first-timers package includes a lift ticket, a lesson, and beginner rentals. Limited lessons are available on Jan. 11, 28, and 29, as well as Feb. 2-3.
For more information on Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, visit SkiNH.com or SkiSnowboardMonth.org.
