LACONIA — Prescott Farm invites the community to their Beginner 5K with a Naturalist series, a new, six-week series for anyone interested in a nature-based, fitness program. On Thursday evenings, May 2–June 6, from 5:30-7 p.m., the trails at Prescott Farm will become training grounds.
Prescott Farm’s naturalist educator and running enthusiast Andie Hession welcomes runners and walkers of all fitness levels. “It’s always inspiring to help people identify and achieve a goal – whether it’s walking their first 5K with confidence or running a new personal best time,” Hession said. “That we get to work toward those goals in such a beautiful place makes the journey even sweeter.”
Participants will train on Prescott Farm’s 160 acres of conservation land. With Hession as expert guide for both fitness and nature, runners and walkers will observe and learn about the sprouting gardens, historic farmhouse and barn, the maple sugarhouse, and the well-marked forest trails. The series is free for Prescott Farm members and $50 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
