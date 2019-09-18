LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center will offer the Beginner Bushcraft Overnight, a camp experience for adults, from Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. Adults who want to get away and improve their outdoor living skills will be guided through the basics by Prescott Farm’s WildQuest camp director Jake Newcomb.
“We are so happy to be able to offer this unique opportunity,” Newcomb said. “We hear frequently from the adults who attend our programs or send their kids to WildQuest Camp that they would like a chance to improve their own outdoor skills in a supportive, hands-on atmosphere. It’s going to be a great afternoon, evening, and overnight experience.”
Newcomb, who is an environmental educator with experience in hiking, backpacking, camping and bushcraft, will guide participants in outdoor wilderness skills, including shelter construction, building and cooking over a fire, knot tying, and gathering water.
“When the program ends, participants will be more comfortable and knowledgeable in the woods,” Newcomb said. “Their time here will allow them to enjoy their future camping experiences more, or take their outings to another level.
For more information or to register, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
