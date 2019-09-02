CANTERBURY — Natural Resources Stewards are people of all ages and walks of life who love New Hampshire’s outdoors; trees and parks, forests and fields, the rocky soil, plants, and pollinators within farms and gardens. Stewards are a community of volunteers who make a difference caring for the nature of New Hampshire.
Beginning Sept. 6 at Canterbury Shaker Village, a new discovery course begins, bringing people together who love being outdoors, learning and caring for the natural world. Held on Fridays for 12 weeks, the course offers hands-on experiences exploring New Hampshire’s natural resources, from neighborhood parks to native woodlands.
Stewards will learn how soil, water, wildlife, fungi, plants, and people are connected through ecosystems, and how outside influences, such as invasive species, impact their function. Gain knowledge, skills, and tools to improve and restore the ecosystems of backyards, communities, and the region.
The program is open to all. It is especially helpful for those volunteering on conservation commissions, tree committees, or watershed associations. Space is limited. There is a $295 registration fee, but scholarships are available. Apply by visiting nhstewards.org.
For more information, visit nhstewards.org or call University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension at 603-641-6060.
