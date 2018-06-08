HOLDERNESS — Area residents and visitors are invited to join a Squam Lakes Natural Science Center naturalist on Tuesday, June 12, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a special Bald Eagle Adventure Cruise to view these magnificent birds in their natural habitat. The cruise will focus on the recovery of bald eagles as a nesting species in the state of New Hampshire with particular discussion of the bald eagles on Squam Lake.
Squam Lake Cruises are not recommended for children under age three. All Squam Lake Cruises are 90 minutes in length and are on canopied pontoon boats. Binoculars are available for wildlife viewing at no additional cost. Cruises depart on NH Route 113 across from the Science Center parking lots. Park in designated lots and walk to Lake Cruise Headquarters using pathway.
The cost is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors age 65 and over, and $23 for youths up to age 15. Science Center members receive a $4 per person discount.
For more information or to register for this event, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
