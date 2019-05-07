GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a four-week session of archery instruction. This program will be held on Tuesday afternoons from July 9-30 at the Arthur A. Tilton Ice Rink. The beginner session will run from 4-5 p.m., with the intermediate session running from 5:15-6:15 p.m. These classes are open to youth and adults ages seven and up, and no experience is required. Enrollment is limited. Registration forms can be picked up at the parks and recreation office, or accessed by visiting www.gilfordrec.com.
The session cost is $70.00, and includes all equipment.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 603-527-4722.
