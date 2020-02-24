GILFORD — Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association will hold its annual Kids Ice Fishing Derby on Sunday, March 1, on Lily Pond, 9 a.m.-noon. The event is free and includes bait, tip ups, hot coffee, and hot chocolate. Lessons are provided for beginners. No registration is required. At noon in the clubhouse, awards and trophies for the largest fish caught will be presented, and a lunch of hot dogs, chips and milk will be served.

